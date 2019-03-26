Saler, Edward Gordon, - 76, of Egg Harbor Township, formerly of Marlton and Ocean City, NJ passed away on March 20, 2019, at home in Bay Breeze Village. Born in Woodbury, NJ, he was the son of the late Elmer and Beatrice (Simpson) Saler. Ed married his loving wife Elaine Saler 50 years ago. Ed's core values in life were love, diligent work ethic, generosity, and education. He received his undergraduate degree from Glassboro State College and a master's degree in Education from Temple University. Ed worked as a teacher and later the Assistant Principal at Beck Middle School in Cherry Hill, NJ. His students to this day remember him as a man who exemplified kindness, humor, and fairness. Later in his career he was promoted to the Adult Education Administrator for Cherry Hill. Throughout his life, Ed had an adventurous entrepreneurial spirit. He participated in many business ventures from real estate, to having a limousine, to owning the Oak Tavern and a hotel in Ocean City, NJ. Ed enjoyed traveling with Elaine on cruises, spending time with his family, and cheering on his favorite team, the Eagles. He was a man that his family and community greatly respected and honored. He will be missed dearly. He leaves behind his wife Elaine Ann Saler, his two daughters, Bonnie Lee (Saler) Mase and Georgia Bea Saler-Histon, four grandchildren, Cassidy Amber (Rauhe) Thomson, Kali Jayne Rauhe, Amanda Kate Stilts, and Cooper Gordon Mase, and his brother Burt Elmer Saler. Preceding his death was his daughter Stacey Ann (Saler) Stilts. To send condolences to the family visit: www.godfreyfuneralhome.com
