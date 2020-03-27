Salerno, Shelia C. (nee Collins), - 81, of Galloway, NJ passed away on Thursday, March 26, 2020 at home with her family by her side. She was born on January 22, 1939 in the Manhattan Borough, New York, NY, Women's Hospital. Shelia attended St. John's University in New York, where she earned Bachelor's Degree in Business Administration with a major in Marketing. She was a member of Kappa Phi Beta Sorority, the Art Club and the Commerce Club of St. John's. Shelia married Lawrence J Salerno on April 20, 1963. While living in Wilton, CT, Shelia was active in Sacred Heart Parish Teaching Confraternity of Christian Doctrine (CCD). In New Bern, Shelia was a member of St. Paul Parish and became a member of the Catholic Daughters of America in 2004. In Galloway, Shelia became a member of Our Lady Perpetual Help Parish, Church of the Assumption since 2006. Shelia is survived by her husband, Lawrence Salerno of Galloway; her daughter, Karen Boccadoro (Carl) of Connecticut; her son, Matthew Salerno (Denise) of North Carolina; her granddaughters, Christina and Laura Boccadoro of Connecticut; and her brother, John Collins, S.M. of Florida. Services will be held privately at Holy Cross Cemetery. A memorial Mass will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Lung Association in Shelia's memory. Arrangements have been entrusted to Wimberg Funeral Home, 211 E. Great Creek Rd, Galloway, 609-641-0001. For condolences, please visit wimbergfuneralhome.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Shelia Salerno as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load entries