Salvatore, Joseph J. Jr., - 78, of Hammonton, NJ beloved husband, father and Poppop, age 78 of Hammonton, NJ died peacefully at home January 21, 2020, surrounded by his loved ones. Joe was born in Philadelphia on April 1, 1941. He graduated from West Catholic High in 1959. He then served in the army and was stationed overseas in Germany. During this time, he met and married the love of his life Conchetta. He worked as a general contractor and owned and ran a successful construction business building many churches throughout the area. Joseph enjoyed actively monitoring the stocks with his online pals, listening to his oldies and classic country music from his chair and cooking "ronis" for his grandchildren. He also loved following horse racing, the Eagles and Phillies, and watching his grandchildren play sports. Survived by his loving wife of 58 years Conchetta. His three children Joseph Salvatore and his wife Maria, Karen Mortellite and her husband George and Jean Matro and her husband Jimmy, six grandchildren, his "dollies" Nicole, Tiffany, Giana & Alyssa and his "boys" Matt & Chris, his brother Anthony Salvatore, his brother and sister-in-law Ted and Marie Purnell, his sister-in-law Andrea Salvatore and loving nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents Joseph and Lucy Salvatore and his sister Loretta Baselice. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the Rosary at 1:30 PM followed by a mass of Christian Burial at 2:00 PM at St. Mary of Mt Carmel Parish Church of St. Joseph's, 3rd. St and French St. in Hammonton, on Friday January 24, 2020. Military Honors will follow the Mass. Relatives and friends are invited to express condolences to the family at the conclusion of the mass and Military Honors. Arrangements under the direction of the LeRoy P. Wooster Funeral Home and Crematory, Atco, NJ.
