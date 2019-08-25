Salvia, Mary Lou, - 62, of Marmora, NJ, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her family on Thursday, August 22, 2019 following a brief illness.Born in Jacksonville, Florida, she grew up in King of Prussia, PA, and resided for the past thirty years in Marmora, NJ. Mary Lou graduated from Bishop Kenrick High School in Norristown, PA and earned her Bachelor's Degree from Rutger's University. She worked in various law firms throughout her career, most recently as a legal assistant at Montgomery, McCracken, Walker and Rhoads for over 10 years before retiring in 2019. Mary Lou was the Vice President of the Cape Atlantic Legal Assistants Association, and a parishioner of Saint Maximilian Kolbe Parish. She enjoyed reading, cooking, exercising and shopping for new additions to her shoe collection. She especially loved spending time with her book club friends, spending summer afternoons on the Strathmere beach, traveling with her husband, and spoiling her grandchildren, who called her "Mims". Mary Lou is survived by her husband, Nick, daughters Danielle Klotkowski (Jason) and Nicole Chini (Rich), sisters Michele Schamp (Bill) and Paula Botley (Joe), grandchildren Stella, Jack, Corinne and Dakota, nieces and nephews Collin, Brendan, Ryan, Adrienne and Gwyn, as well as many other beloved family and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, Walt and Grace Wanczyk, in-laws Nick and Elaine Salvia, and grandsons Jerry Klotkowski and Chance Chini. Her Mass of Resurrection will be celebrated on Wednesday August 28, 2019 at 11:30AM at The Church of the Resurrection, 200 Tuckahoe Road, Marmora, NJ 08223, where friends may visit from 09:30AM until 11:30AM. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Mary Lou's name to Shore Medical Center, 100 Medical Center Way, Somers Point, NJ. For condolences to the family please visit www.godfreyfuneralhome.com
