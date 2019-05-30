Sample, Garland Lee, - 72, of North Cape May, NJ, passed away on Monday, May 27, 2019. Born in Frankford, DE, he was a longtime resident of the area. He was a member of Christ Gospel Love Center in Whitesboro and worked at Tony's Produce in Villas. He enjoyed racing and building cars. Mr. Sample is survived by his wife of 52 years, Isabel; his children, Rebecca, Barbara, and Annette; his sisters, Barbara, Shirley, and Thelma; his brothers, Jimmy, Herbie, Wayne, and Danny; and his nine grandchildren and nine great grandchildren. Funeral service will be held on Wednesday, June 5, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Christ Gospel Love Center, 2209 Route 9 South, Whitesboro, where viewing will begin at 10:00 a.m. Interment will be in Household of Ruth Cemetery, Whitesboro. Condolences at www.radzieta.com
