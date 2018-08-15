Sanceciz, Joan, - of Somers Point, passed away on Sunday, August 5, 2018, peacefully in her sleep at her daughters' home in Somers Point. Joan was battling Dementia in her last days. Joan was born in Philadelphia and lived in her childhood home on Ryan Ave (her maiden name) in her later years before joining her daughter six years ago. She was a graduate of Lincoln High School. She was the daughter of Irish immigrants and was predeceased by her parents, Rody Ryan and Clara Griffon; brothers, Marty and Tommy; and her ex-husband, Jim, who they developed a compassionate relationship in their later years. She was survived by her brother, Rodger Ryan; and sisters, Chickie, Helen and Betty Lou. She was also survived by her son, Ronald, and wife Jennifer; daughter, Jacqueline; son, Arthur (AJ) and wife Kim; grandchildren, Cory, Rachel, Emily, Arianna and Everleigh; and great-grandson Atreyu. Joan worked for Tasteykake Baking company in her early years were through her husband-to-be, Jim's father, Artemy also worked introduced them. Joan lived a fulfilling life as a mother and stay at home housewife. She was dedicated to raising her family, handmade clothing and kept a beautiful, clean house. She went into her own business she called being a "Domestic Engineer" and had a great following and client base. She later acquired a desire to be an avid gardener and spread beauty with her dedication to that interest outside. Joan was also loved by her neighbors, clients, and friends and will be missed dearly. Friends and family are invited to a Life Celebration at the George H. Wimberg Funeral Home, 1707 New Road, Linwood NJ 08221 from 2pm to 4pm on Saturday, August 18, 2018. Condolences may be extended to the family at ghwimberg.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.