Sanderlin, Donald Edward, - 67, of Atlantic City, passed away on Friday, February 15, 2019. Viewing will be Tuesday, February 19, 2019 from 5 P.M. 8 P.M. at Greenidge Funeral Homes, 301 Absecon Boulevard, Atlantic City, NJ. Funeral Services will take place at a later date in Windsor, NC. Arrangements entrusted to Greenidge Funeral Homes, Inc., where condolences may be left at www.greenidgefuneralhomes.com

Tags

Load entries