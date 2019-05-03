Sandor, Jean S., - 69, of West Creek, N.J. passed away Sunday, April 28, 2019. She was born in Neptune, N.J., residing in Point Pleasant, and moved to West Creek, NJ, in 1973. Jean, an avid Yankees fan, worked as a nurse for 25 years at George J. Mitchell School, Little Egg Harbor, N.J. She was a Scout Master for Boy Scout Troop # 117 and also volunteered with the Boy and Girl Scouts for over 40 years in many capacities. She was a devoted member of The Waretown United Methodist Church for over 40 years. She was an avid Yankees fan. Jean was predeceased by her mother and step father, Jean and Merritt Fenton, father-in-law and mother-in-law, William and Agnes Sandor, and her nephew Allen Emerson. She is survived by her husband William Sandor, son John Sandor (Christie), of Niceville, FL., and their children John William Jr., Jacob, Maria, daughter Theresa Turi (Daniel), of Little Egg Harbor, N.J., and their children Cassidy, Anthony, Hunter, son Russell Sandor (Chrissy), of Manahawkin, N.J., and their children Marc and Mackenzie, sisters Joan Emerson (John), of Little Egg Harbor, N.J., and Cheryl Taylor (Mary), along with brother Bruce Taylor, both of Manchester, N.J., also by many nieces and nephews. WOOD FUNERAL HOME, 134 EAST MAIN ST., TUCKERTON, N.J. is handling the arrangements. For condolences and more information visit www.woodfuneralhomeinc.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.