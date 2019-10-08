Santa Maria, Joyce, - of Brigantine, passed away on Wednesday, October 2, 2019, at home after a short and courageous battle with cancer. She is predeceased by her parents Sam and Rose (Pasquale) Santa Maria, her sister Rose Marie Jones and her beloved nephews Tony Santa Maria, Jr. and Steven Wendell. She worked for Atlantic county for 46 years with the best women she ever knew. She had a heart of gold and was always helping someone. She could do anything, from beautiful crafts to building. She is survived by her brother Anthony Santa Maria, Sr. and her sister Theresa Patton. Also surviving are many wonderful cousins and nieces and nephews. Her friends were by her side from the beginning to the end and we will never forget them. Joyce also loved all animals. Our heartfelt thanks and gratitude goes out to the remarkable Brigantine Police and Fire Departments and the EMT's. Their compassion, kind words, and comfort helped us through a most difficult time. May God bless and keep them all safe. Thank you also, to the kind and caring women of the Brigantine Community School and the staff of Holy Redeemer Hospice. To Dr. Derion McKenzie, Dr. Valmarie Ramos and Dr. James Wurzer and staff no words could ever express the care you gave. God Bless You. Relatives and friends may call Thursday, October 10, 2019, from 9:30 to 10 AM at St. Thomas Church, 8Th Street, and Brigantine Ave Brigantine. Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 10 am. Interment Atlantic City Cemetery, Pleasantville. The family kindly requests in lieu of flowers please send donations to the St Jude's Children's Hospital or the Humane Society of your choice. To share your fondest memory of Joyce please visit www.keatesplum.com. Family services by Keates-Plum Funeral Home.
