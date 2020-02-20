Santo, Debra, - 62, of Winslow Township, NJ passed away Saturday, February 15, 2020, at the Samaritan Hospice in Voorhees, NJ. She was born and raised in the Fairlawn section of Camden, NJ and moved to Brigantine City at the age of 10 and went on to graduate from Holy Spirit High School in 1975. During her high school days she worked for Spenser Gifts in Egg Harbor Twp. and later worked in the financial department at the Trump Marina and the Golden Nugget from 1986 until 2013. Debra is predeceased by her parents Samuel and Dolores Santo. She is survived by her loving husband Michael J. Ruggiero, Sr. and sons Michael J. Ruggiero, Jr. of Sparks, NV and Jonathan Ruggiero and his wife Nicole of Washington Twp. NJ. Loving Mom Mom of Isabella and Sofia. She will be sadly missed by her brother and sisters in laws as well as her cousin Bernard Dera and many friends. Family and friends are invited to attend her viewing Thursday from 7:00 9:00pm and Friday from 8:30 9:30am all at the Marinella Funeral Home 102 N. Third Street. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered Friday 10:00am St. Mary of Mt. Carmel Parish St. Joseph Church 3rd & French Streets Hammonton, NJ. Entombment will follow at Greenmount Cemetery 124 S. First Rd. Hammonton, NJ. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Debra's memory to the Humane Society of Atlantic County 1401 Absecon Blvd. Atlantic City, NJ 08401. To share condolences www.marinellafuneralhome.com
Service information
7:00PM-9:00PM
102 N. Third St.
Hammonton, NJ 08037
8:30AM-9:30AM
102 N. Third St.
Hammonton, NJ 08037
10:00AM-11:00AM
226 French Street
Hammonton, NJ 08037
11:15AM-11:45AM
124 S. 1st Road
Hammonton, NJ 08037
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.