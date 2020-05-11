Santora, Richard E., - 91, of Hammonton, NJ passed away Friday, May 8th, 2020. Richard was a lifelong resident of Hammonton. He served as a Radioman in the U.S. Coast Guard and was a former Hammonton Police Officer and Councilman. Richard was very involved in St. Martin's Church and the St. Mary of Mt. Carmel Parrish choir for over 50 years where his prominent voice reverberated throughout the church. He worked for Atlantic City Electric Co. for 31 years and retired as a supervisor in 1984. Richard was a third-degree Knight in the Knights of Columbus Pollotti Assembly and a member of the American Legion. Richard also enjoyed dancing, golfing, and spending time with his family and friends. Richard was a selfless man with a heart of gold. A teacher, mentor to many with a deep commitment to his community and friends. His family will remember him as the greatest father and grandfather ever. He is predeceased by his wife Annette (nee Chiumento), his parents Victor and Angelina Santora, and his brothers and sisters, Rocco Santora, Carmen Santora, Victor Santora, Alfred Santora, Rita Esposito, Dorothy Collins, and Evelyn Graziano. Richard is survived by his daughter Kathleen Salvati of Hammonton and son Richard D. Santora (Patricia) of Robbinsville, NJ. Loving grandfather to Jessica Salvati, Jenna Salvati, Andrew Santora (Elizabeth), Garrett Santora (Anurupa), great grandfather to Raina Santora, and loving uncle to many nieces and nephews. Funeral services and burial will be held privately. To view the services please see Marinella's Funeral Home website. The family looks forward to a time when they can celebrate Richard's life with family and friends. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Hammonton Cancer Foundation P.O. Box 1066 Hammonton, NJ 08037 or the Parkinson's Foundation 200 SE 1st Street, Ste 800, Miami, FL 33131. Arrangements entrusted to the Marinella Funeral Home. To share a condolence, visit marinellafuneralhome.com.

