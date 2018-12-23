Santos, Luis "Joseph", - 79, of Hammonton, passed away peacefully on Friday, December 21, 2018 at The Samaritan Center in Voorhees. Born in Comerio, Puerto Rico he lived in Hammonton for 54 years. He formerly worked at Whitehall Laboratories in Hammonton as a machinist. Mr. Santos enjoyed fishing, watching baseball and had a special love for horses. He was predeceased by his parents, Valeriano and Castula Santos; his siblings, Felix, Carmelo, Cristina, Moises and Cristobal. Mr. Santos is survived by his loving wife of 54 years, Marcia Santos (nee Morse) of Hammonton; his son Daniel Santos and his wife Jeanette, one grandson, Christian Santos all of Newtonville, four brothers, Jose, Olimpio, Manuel; Carmelo, Jr., three sisters, Carmen Gloria, Angelita; Rosin and many nieces, nephews cousins and friends. Funeral Services will be held Wednesday, December 26, 2018 12:00pm at the Carnesale Funeral Home, 202 S. Third St., Hammonton, where a visitation will be held from 10:00am - 12:00pm. Entombment will follow in Greenmount Cemetery, Hammonton. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Funny Farm Rescue & Sanctuary, 6908 Railroad Blvd., Mays Landing, NJ 08330 or to Samaritan Hospice 5 Eves Drive, Suite 300 Marlton, NJ 08053. (www.carnesalefuneralhome.com)
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.