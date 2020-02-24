Sapp, Jean Elizabeth, - 88, of Atlantic City, went home to be with the Lord February 19, 2020. She was born October 7, 1931, in Atlantic City to Mary Elizabeth and Charles Montier and was a lifelong resident. Jean was educated in the Atlantic City Public School System and retired from the Atlantic City Public Library after 20 years of service. Jean was a faithful member of Atlantic City's New Hope Baptist Church where she served in a number of ministries. She was also a member of the Golden Circle and enjoyed traveling and spending quality time with her family and friends. Jean is predeceased by her: husband, George; parents; and brother, Oscar Hollis. Jean leaves to cherish her memories: daughters, Camille (Ronald), Elizabeth (William), son, George (Cheryl); seven grandchildren; eleven great-grandchildren; ten great-great grandchildren; special niece, Joyce Hollis Smith (Willie); nephew, Bill; lifetime friend, Theda Bradley, and a host of family and friends. Funeral services will be 11AM Saturday, February 29, 2020, at New Hope Baptist Church, 704 Lexington Avenue, Atlantic City, New Jersey, where friends may call from 10AM. Interment to follow in Atlantic City Cemetery, Pleasantville. Arrangements entrusted to Greenidge Funeral Homes, Inc., where condolences may be left at www.greenidgefuneralhomes.com.

