Sapp, Jean Elizabeth, - 88, of Atlantic City, went home to be with the Lord February 19, 2020. She was born October 7, 1931, in Atlantic City to Mary Elizabeth and Charles Montier and was a lifelong resident. Jean was educated in the Atlantic City Public School System and retired from the Atlantic City Public Library after 20 years of service. Jean was a faithful member of Atlantic City's New Hope Baptist Church where she served in a number of ministries. She was also a member of the Golden Circle and enjoyed traveling and spending quality time with her family and friends. Jean is predeceased by her: husband, George; parents; and brother, Oscar Hollis. Jean leaves to cherish her memories: daughters, Camille (Ronald), Elizabeth (William), son, George (Cheryl); seven grandchildren; eleven great-grandchildren; ten great-great grandchildren; special niece, Joyce Hollis Smith (Willie); nephew, Bill; lifetime friend, Theda Bradley, and a host of family and friends. Funeral services will be 11AM Saturday, February 29, 2020, at New Hope Baptist Church, 704 Lexington Avenue, Atlantic City, New Jersey, where friends may call from 10AM. Interment to follow in Atlantic City Cemetery, Pleasantville. Arrangements entrusted to Greenidge Funeral Homes, Inc., where condolences may be left at www.greenidgefuneralhomes.com.
Breaking
To plant a tree in memory of Jean Sapp as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Most Popular
-
Galloway Township woman dies after car crash
-
Brooklyn woman charged with running brothel in Egg Harbor Township
-
Five arrested in Somers Point marijuana raid
-
Suspension stands, DC trip allowed for Ocean City student found with bullet casings
-
With The Local's Spot, Somers Point bar finally has great food to match great view
Flowers & Gifts
Business
Funeral Homes
Business
promotion
A Press series in which local notables take us on a tour of a favorite spot in their home.
promotion
Your ultimate resource guide to the science, storms and history of weather in South Jersey
Latest Local Offers
Owner Installs Every Job! Hardwood Vinyl Plank Carpet Laminates Sanding ReFinishing Work &am…
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.