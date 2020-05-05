SARACCO, JOSEPHINE “JO” NEE BOTTARI, - of Toms River, passed away peacefully in her home in Toms River, N.J., on May 1, 2020. Josephine was born October 25, 1931, in New York City to her first-generation Italian-American parents, Dominick and Julia (nee Gallinari) Bottari. Josephine was raised in the Lower East Side by her parents with her siblings, Vincent, Jean, and Margaret, at 27 Catherine Street, where she had a picture-postcard view of the Brooklyn Bridge outside her front door. Josephine married her late husband, professional musician, Frank Clemente Saracco, on May 6, 1950, and moved to Floral Park shortly after to start a family. Josephine loved to travel with her husband Frank, and she was able to visit China, Italy, and the Soviet Union, among other countries. Josephine was proud of her Italian heritage and culture and passed on Italian dual citizenship to her relatives. She enjoyed experiencing new foods and had a special love of Chinese cuisine, whether in China itself or her neighborhood restaurant where she was a favorite customer. Josephine had a series of cats during her adult life that she adored all given the name of “Mr. Cat”. She had many close friends and family during her life, including her late partner, radio personality Robert “Bob” Grant. Josephine is survived by her son William Saracco (Bridget, nee Vetri), her grandchildren Benjamin Saracco (Erin, nee O’Neill) and Elizabeth MacIntosh (Edward). In lieu of flowers please consider making a donation to the NYC COVID-19 Response & Impact Fund at: nycommunitytrust. org/covid19/.
Breaking
To plant a tree in memory of JOSEPHINE SARACCO as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Most Popular
-
Hammonton center has outsized COVID-19 infections; state can't say why
-
MGM Resorts shakeup brings new president and CFO to Borgata
-
AtlantiCare, Atlantic City casinos partner for safe reopening strategy
-
'We can’t guarantee that he’ll make it': Mother of South Jersey prison inmate calls for his release amid COVID-19
-
Hammonton center struggles with COVID-19 as virus explodes in long-term care
Flowers & Gifts
Business
Funeral Homes
Business
Promotions
sponsored promotion
Support Open Local Businesses
promotion
A Press series in which local notables take us on a tour of a favorite spot in their home.
promotion
Your ultimate resource guide to the science, storms and history of weather in South Jersey
Latest Local Offers
A+ Mission A Landscaping Yard Cleanup, Trimming, Mulch, Cuts, Thatching, Aeration, Seeding, …
Overwhelmed with debt? Free yourself from debt and get a fresh start on life! We are a debt …
CONTESTS & EVENTS
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.