SARACCO, JOSEPHINE “JO” NEE BOTTARI, - of Toms River, passed away peacefully in her home in Toms River, N.J., on May 1, 2020. Josephine was born October 25, 1931, in New York City to her first-generation Italian-American parents, Dominick and Julia (nee Gallinari) Bottari. Josephine was raised in the Lower East Side by her parents with her siblings, Vincent, Jean, and Margaret, at 27 Catherine Street, where she had a picture-postcard view of the Brooklyn Bridge outside her front door. Josephine married her late husband, professional musician, Frank Clemente Saracco, on May 6, 1950, and moved to Floral Park shortly after to start a family. Josephine loved to travel with her husband Frank, and she was able to visit China, Italy, and the Soviet Union, among other countries. Josephine was proud of her Italian heritage and culture and passed on Italian dual citizenship to her relatives. She enjoyed experiencing new foods and had a special love of Chinese cuisine, whether in China itself or her neighborhood restaurant where she was a favorite customer. Josephine had a series of cats during her adult life that she adored all given the name of “Mr. Cat”. She had many close friends and family during her life, including her late partner, radio personality Robert “Bob” Grant. Josephine is survived by her son William Saracco (Bridget, nee Vetri), her grandchildren Benjamin Saracco (Erin, nee O’Neill) and Elizabeth MacIntosh (Edward). In lieu of flowers please consider making a donation to the NYC COVID-19 Response & Impact Fund at: nycommunitytrust. org/covid19/.

