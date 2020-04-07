SARGENT, EDWIN M., - 90, of Bronx, New York - departed this earthly life on Tuesday ~ March 31st, 2020 in Galloway, NJ. "Sarge", as he was affectionately known, was born in Atlantic City, NJ on May 15th, 1929. Sarge enjoyed his family, listening to Country Music, drinking his beer, and eating everything in front of him - except vegetables. He was not a vegetable eater nor a very big talker. Edwin was a United States Army Veteran and proudly served his country in the Korean Conflict. Upon his return home, he enjoyed his job as a Driver of the NYC Duck Boats, carrying people to and fro. He was predeceased by: his Parents, Alice L. & Joseph N. Sargent; his Wife of over 20 years, Juanita Sargent; his Brothers; and his Sisters. Edwin leaves behind to cherish his wonderful memories: his doting Niece, Shelia Stephens; his Great Nephew, Harry Smith; and a host of other loving relatives. Sarge, will be dearly missed. Services of Love will be held on Friday ~ April 10th, 2020. A brief Private Viewing (of no more than 10 people attending) will be held at Mikal's Funeral Parlor ~ located at 30 North Pennsylvania Avenue Atlantic City, NJ 08401 ~ @ 10:00am. For further information, please call Mikal's Funeral Parlor, LLC @ 609.344.1131. At the convenience of the family, they will respond to your kindness.

