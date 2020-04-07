SARGENT, EDWIN M., - 90, of Bronx, New York - departed this earthly life on Tuesday ~ March 31st, 2020 in Galloway, NJ. "Sarge", as he was affectionately known, was born in Atlantic City, NJ on May 15th, 1929. Sarge enjoyed his family, listening to Country Music, drinking his beer, and eating everything in front of him - except vegetables. He was not a vegetable eater nor a very big talker. Edwin was a United States Army Veteran and proudly served his country in the Korean Conflict. Upon his return home, he enjoyed his job as a Driver of the NYC Duck Boats, carrying people to and fro. He was predeceased by: his Parents, Alice L. & Joseph N. Sargent; his Wife of over 20 years, Juanita Sargent; his Brothers; and his Sisters. Edwin leaves behind to cherish his wonderful memories: his doting Niece, Shelia Stephens; his Great Nephew, Harry Smith; and a host of other loving relatives. Sarge, will be dearly missed. Services of Love will be held on Friday ~ April 10th, 2020. A brief Private Viewing (of no more than 10 people attending) will be held at Mikal's Funeral Parlor ~ located at 30 North Pennsylvania Avenue Atlantic City, NJ 08401 ~ @ 10:00am. For further information, please call Mikal's Funeral Parlor, LLC @ 609.344.1131. At the convenience of the family, they will respond to your kindness.
Breaking
To plant a tree in memory of EDWIN SARGENT as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Most Popular
-
South Jersey shore communities limit short-term rental business amid COVID-19
-
N.J. expanded unemployment benefits may hit temporary hiccups
-
A New York radio reporter, a party on LBI and now 2 dead from coronavirus
-
LIVE COVID-19 UPDATES: A second death in Cape May County, 24 more cases in Atlantic
-
Mays Landing man dies in crash on Black Horse Pike
Flowers & Gifts
Business
Funeral Homes
Business
Promotions
promotion
A Press series in which local notables take us on a tour of a favorite spot in their home.
promotion
Your ultimate resource guide to the science, storms and history of weather in South Jersey
Latest Local Offers
BOSS CLEANING & HAULING House clean outs, demolition, construction site clean ups. Free …
Serving Cape May & Atlantic Counties * Fully Insured * 2 BEDROOM HOME: $225. 3 BEDROOM H…
CONTESTS & EVENTS
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.