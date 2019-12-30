Sarno (nee DeStefano), Pauline M. "Paula", - 85, of Hammonton, passed away on Saturday, December 28, 2019 at home. Born in New York she lived in Hammonton for 18 years. Mrs. Sarno formerly worked as a teacher's aide in the Lenape School District. She was a Charter Member of Enrico Fermi Lodge 2229 NJ Order Sons of Italy of Medford. Mrs. Sarno was a Former First Lady of The Grand Lodge of NJ (OSIA) and Former First Lady of The Supreme Lodge of (OSIA). She is survived by her loving husband of 65 years, Vincent Sarno; her son, Vincent Philip Sarno (Debbie) of Brigantine; her daughter Rosemary Rapp (Stanley) of Arizona; her sister, Jennie Napoltina of Garwood, NJ and her three grandchildren, Christine Knox (Robert), Michelle and Nicholas. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Tuesday, December 31, 2019 12:00 pm in St. Mary of Mt. Carmel Parish, Church of St. Anthony of Padua 285 Route 206, Hammonton, NJ, where a visitation will be held from 10:00 am - 12:00 pm. Burial will follow in Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, Hammonton. In Lieu of flowers memorial donations may be sent to the Son's of Italy Foundation OSIA, 219 E. St. NE, Washington, DC 2002. Arrangements are by the Carnesale Funeral Home, Hammonton, NJ (www.carnesalefuneralhome.com)
