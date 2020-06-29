Sarraiocco, Frances A., - 96, of Southampton, NJ passed away peacefully on June 24th at the home of her daughter, Joyce in Ocean City, NJ. Fran lived in Cherry Hill for most of her life, moving to Southampton in 1996. For the past seven years, she has resided at the Veterans Home in Vineland, NJ. She spent many summers in Ocean City with her family. Her grandchildren fondly recall their many adventures in Duck in the Outer Banks of North Carolina. Daughter of Italian immigrants, Fran grew up in the Port Richmond area of Philadelphia where she attended Kensington High School. She was the oldest of six children. She married Peter Sarraiocco, the love of her life, in 1942. They had three children. Sadly, they lost their first son, Peter (Buddy), to leukemia in 1947. After the war, the couple moved from Iselin, NJ, to Johnstown, PA, and then on to Cherry Hill in 1961. An accomplished Bridge player, Fran played whenever she could. She was an Avon salesperson becoming a regional manager in the 1940s. An antique dealer, Fran owned and managed several antique stores in the South Jersey area for many years. She was a fabulous cook whose Christmas dinners were legendary. Most importantly, she was Grandmom to her four grandchildren and four great-grandchildren, with whom she always had a "grand time." She is preceded in death by her son Peter (Buddy), her husband Peter, her sister Domenica (Sunday) Palma, and her brother Peter Riviello. She is survived by a son Robert (Sallee) Sarraiocco of Berlin, a daughter Joyce (Bob) Leonetti of Ocean City, her sisters Lucy Montileone of Haddonfield and Ann Paul of Mt. Laurel, a brother James (Jean) Riviello of Ocean City; four grandchildren, Scott, Brett (Elizabeth) Sarraiocco, David (Pam), and Maria Leonetti; four great-grandchildren Andrew, Julia, Aaron and Adam Sarraiocco. Friends and family may call at Mathis Funeral Home, 58 N. Main Street, Medford, NJ 08055, on Wednesday evening, July 1st from 7:00-9:00 PM (Masks are required). There will be a Mass of Christian Burial on Thursday, July 2nd at 10:30 AM at St. Charles Borromeo RC Church 176 Stagecoach Rd, Sicklerville, NJ 08081. (Masks are required) In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society of NJ, 14 Commerce Dr, # 301, Cranford, NJ 07016, or The NJ Veterans Memorial Home Welfare Fund, Attn: Activities Director, 524 NW Blvd, Vineland, NJ 08360-2895. Condolences may be left at Frances's online guestbook at www.mathisfuneralhome.com
