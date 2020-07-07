Sartorio, Henry P., - of the Egg Harbor City area, passed from this world July 3rd following a brief illness. The youngest of seven children he was born in South Egg Harbor on September 19, 1923, and lived in the Egg Harbor City area for all of his life. Henry graduated from Egg Harbor High School in 1942. He served his country in the US Army Air Corps from 1943 to 1945 as a Sargent with the 60th Troop Carrier Group in the Southern European Theater. After the war, he returned to the Egg Harbor area where he married Mary Emma Peterson on February 15, 1947, and together they raised their three children. For a short time, they were co-owners of Ja-Me's Diner. Henry started working at the Laurette Press in 1948 where he continued working in many capacities until early 2018. Henry's life was one of service to his family, faith, and the community. He was a lector at St. Nicholas Church, a member of the South Egg Harbor Volunteer Fire Dept. served two terms on the Egg Harbor City Council and also served on the Egg Harbor City Planning Board, Board of Adjustment and Community Committee. Over his life, Henry was active in many community organizations including; St. Nicholas All Girl Drum & Bugle Corps (Business Manager), Assistant Scoutmaster Troop 73 BSA, Egg Harbor City Crusaders, VFW Post 5348, the Egg Harbor City Rotary Club and Knights of Columbus Council 3500. He enjoyed spending time with family and friends, particularly vacationing and relaxing with the other families of MoFaMoSaKuWi. Henry is predeceased by his beloved wife of 71 years Mary Emma; parents Roberto and Rose Sartorio; brothers Charles, Tom, George, and Carl (Guy); sisters Mary (Sartorio) Bush and Jennie (Sartorio) Montecalvo, and great-grandson Charles Kaelble. He is survived by his daughter Pam (Sartorio) Kaelble, sons Rob Sartorio (Kathleen), and Phil Sartorio (Theresa); grandchildren Christine Kaelble, Scott Kaelble, Todd Kaelble, Robert Sartorio, Jr, Barbara Russell, Jason Sartorio, and Aaron Sartorio; and 11 great-grandchildren. He is also survived in-laws Joe Peterson and Shirley Winterbottom, many nieces, nephews and cousins; and, all of his friends. A viewing will be held Wednesday, July 8th from 6 to 8 PM at Boakes Funeral Home, 6050 Main St. Mays Landing. The funeral Mass at St. Nicholas Church and interment at the Egg Harbor City Cemetery will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Henry's name to the Rotary Foundation, or the charity of your choice. (Info and condolences: www.boakesfuneralhome.com)
