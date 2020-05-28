Sartorio, Magdalene M. (D' Ambrosio), - 96, of Egg Harbor City, NJ passed away on Sunday, May 24, 2020 at the Genesis HealthCare -Millville Center, were she resided the past 8 yrs. Magdalene (Maggie) was born (1923) and raised in Egg Harbor. She is the daughter of the late Jack and Anna (Cavalucci) D'Ambrosia and the wife of 45 yrs. to George Sartorio (1993). She is also predeceased by her 5 brothers, Michael, Gabriel, Norman, Samuel and Ernest D' Ambrosio. Maggie was a homemaker most of her life and a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother; someone whose focus was always for her family, friends and neighbors. She was loved by all who knew her and will be forever missed. She enjoyed doing ceramics and working in her yard. During her lifetime she was a member of the St. Nicholas Church (EHC) Rosary Society and the Victor McAnney Post 5341, of the VFW, Ladies Auxiliary. Maggie is survived by her 3 sons, George (Arlene) of Millville, NJ, Wayne (Janine) of Eagleville, PA, and Richard (Doris) of Galloway Twp.; 8 grand-children; 1 great-grandchild.; sister-in-law, Ruth D'Ambrosia; and brother-in-law, Henry Sartorio. Funeral service and burial will be private for the immediate family Saturday at the Egg Harbor City Cemetery, EHC. NJ. For those who wish, memorial contributions may be made to the charity of their choice. Arrangements have been entrusted to Wimberg Funeral Home, 400 Liverpool Ave, Egg Harbor City, NJ 609-965-0357. For condolences, please visit wimbergfuneralhome.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Magdalene Sartorio as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load entries