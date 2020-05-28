Sartorio, Magdalene M. (D' Ambrosio), - 96, of Egg Harbor City, NJ passed away on Sunday, May 24, 2020 at the Genesis HealthCare -Millville Center, were she resided the past 8 yrs. Magdalene (Maggie) was born (1923) and raised in Egg Harbor. She is the daughter of the late Jack and Anna (Cavalucci) D'Ambrosia and the wife of 45 yrs. to George Sartorio (1993). She is also predeceased by her 5 brothers, Michael, Gabriel, Norman, Samuel and Ernest D' Ambrosio. Maggie was a homemaker most of her life and a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother; someone whose focus was always for her family, friends and neighbors. She was loved by all who knew her and will be forever missed. She enjoyed doing ceramics and working in her yard. During her lifetime she was a member of the St. Nicholas Church (EHC) Rosary Society and the Victor McAnney Post 5341, of the VFW, Ladies Auxiliary. Maggie is survived by her 3 sons, George (Arlene) of Millville, NJ, Wayne (Janine) of Eagleville, PA, and Richard (Doris) of Galloway Twp.; 8 grand-children; 1 great-grandchild.; sister-in-law, Ruth D'Ambrosia; and brother-in-law, Henry Sartorio. Funeral service and burial will be private for the immediate family Saturday at the Egg Harbor City Cemetery, EHC. NJ. For those who wish, memorial contributions may be made to the charity of their choice. Arrangements have been entrusted to Wimberg Funeral Home, 400 Liverpool Ave, Egg Harbor City, NJ 609-965-0357. For condolences, please visit wimbergfuneralhome.com.
Most Popular
-
Bridgeton man wins $1 million on Golden Nugget online slot game
-
Four friends from A.C. made a pact as kids to graduate college. This year, they achieved their goal.
-
ID revealed of man killed by State Police on Garden State Parkway
-
113,000 temporarily dropped from getting unemployment payments
-
New Jersey proposes $5 billion in cuts as revenues fall 'off a cliff'
Flowers & Gifts
Business
Funeral Homes
Carolyn W Greenidge Manager
Business
Promotions
promotion
A Press series in which local notables take us on a tour of a favorite spot in their home.
promotion
Your ultimate resource guide to the science, storms and history of weather in South Jersey
Latest Local Offers
FRESHCRETE MASONRY Driveway, sidewalks, footings, foundations, stucco, dryvit. Free est. (60…
RICHIEBUYS EVERYCAR.COM (Junk/used cars,any make or model) 609-485-0012 #NJG0139190S
CONTESTS & EVENTS
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.