Sassano, Patricia, - 72, of Galloway, passed away on February 2, 2019. She graduated from St. Mary of the Angels Academy and worked at both Shop Rite and The Borgata Casino. She enjoyed her sports teams, the shore, and her many friends. She had a zest for life and laughter that was unparalleled. She is survived by her daughters, Wendy Taylor [Thomas Humphrey] and Cheryl Adams, her stepsons Samuel [Thomas Mosher] and James, seven grandchildren (Jordan, Nikki, Harley, Trinity, Kayla, Samantha, and Alyssa) and two great-grandchildren. A viewing will be held on Sunday, February 10th, at Beacon Church in Galloway Twp. from 2-4 p.m. with a service following. The burial will take place on Monday the 11th at 10 a.m. at The Gate of Heaven in Berlin. In lieu of flowers, donations are requested to be made to Beacon Church. For condolences please go to wimbergfuneralhome.com
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.