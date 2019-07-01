Sasse, Eugene (Gene) B., - 82, of Hammonton, formerly Ocean City died at home on Friday, June 28th. Survived by wife, Nancy (Marsilio) and children, Michael Sasse and Debbie Moffa. Arrangements by the George H. Wimberg Funeral Home, Linwood Ventnor. Full obituary and service information at ghwimberg.com

