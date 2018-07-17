Sauders, Harriet V. (nee Andersen), - 90, of Forest Grove, NJ, passed away on Sunday July 15, 2018 at home where she had been under the care of family & hospice. Harriet was born & raised in the Bronx, NY and has resided in the Vineland area since 1946. She was the wife of the late Aaron M. "Ernie" Sauders who died in 2007. Harriet was a homemaker and a fulltime wife, mother & grandmother. She was a member of the 1st United Methodist Church of Newfield. She enjoyed working with her late husband restoring & refinishing antique furniture as well as caining. Harriet is survived by her daughter & son in-law; Sherrile & Don Giovanelli, Forest Grove, NJ 3grandchildren; Christopher & wife Dawn, Jamie & Leslie Giovanelli 4 great grandchildren; C.J., Celeste, Hannah & Gary, 1 great great grandchild; Genevieve Sister; Joan Totoro Brothers; Allan & James Andersen As well as several nieces & nephews. Relatives & friends will be received on Wednesday July 18th from 11:30 to 12:30 at the Pancoast Funeral Home, 676 S. Main Rd., Vineland, NJ where her funeral service will be conducted at 12:30. Burial will follow in the Siloam Cemetery, Vineland, NJ. To e-mail condolences & or tributes please visit www.pancoastfuneralhome.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.