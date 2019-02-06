Saunders, Florence P., - 87, of Northfield, passed away on February 2, 2019 at her home. Florence was born in Atlantic City and an area resident all her life. Member of St. Gianna Beretta Molla Parish - St Bernadette's Church in Northfield. Florence was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. Her life revolved around family and church. Loved to travel the world with her husband Bob. Predeceased by her husband Robert "Bob" Saunders, her son Scott, her parents Larry and Frances Walsh, and her sister Peggy (Francis) Johnson. Survived by her children Susan and Todd (Al), one grandson Chris (Theresa) Fahy, beloved great-granddaughter Colleen Fahy, and special friends and care givers Dolores, Debra, and Ana. Relatives and friends are invited to her Mass of Christian Burial 11 am Thursday, February 7th at St. Gianna Beretta Molla Parish - St Bernadette's Church, 1421 New Rd, Northfield, NJ 08225. Rites to committal will be private at Holy Cross Cemetery, Mays Landing. Funeral under direction of the Middleton-Stroble & Zale Funeral Home, Somers Point. Please share condolences at www.MSZaleFH.com
