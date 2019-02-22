Saunders, Ronda Renee, - 54, of Wildwood, NJ, passed away on Tuesday, February 19, 2019. She was born in Cape May Court House to the late Ronald and Bernice Bennett Saunders. She is survived by her siblings, Marcia Davis, Gerald Saunders, and Lois Bennett; and her two grandchildren. She was predeceased by her children, Jamar Saunders and Ariane Saunders. Funeral service will be held on Thursday, February 28, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at Christ Gospel Church, 2209 Route 9 South, Whitesboro, where viewing will begin at 10:00 a.m. Interment will be in Household of Ruth Cemetery, Whitesboro. Condolences at www.radzieta.com
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.