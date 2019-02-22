Saunders, Ronda Renee, - 54, of Wildwood, NJ, passed away on Tuesday, February 19, 2019. She was born in Cape May Court House to the late Ronald and Bernice Bennett Saunders. She is survived by her siblings, Marcia Davis, Gerald Saunders, and Lois Bennett; and her two grandchildren. She was predeceased by her children, Jamar Saunders and Ariane Saunders. Funeral service will be held on Thursday, February 28, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at Christ Gospel Church, 2209 Route 9 South, Whitesboro, where viewing will begin at 10:00 a.m. Interment will be in Household of Ruth Cemetery, Whitesboro. Condolences at www.radzieta.com

Tags

Load entries