Savarese , Francis X, - On Monday, February 4, 2019, Francis X. Savarese died in Mesa, AZ. He was 89. Born in Newark, NJ in 1929, Frank was an accomplished bassist. He studied at the University of Miami on scholarship. In a six-decade career, he played every type of music, but his greatest passion was jazz. He toured, gigged, and recorded with Buddy Morrow, Marian McPartland, Barbara Cook, Marlene VerPlanck, Jimmy Rainey, Chet Baker, and Charles Mingus. He played scores of Broadway shows and was heard nationwide on hundreds of TV and radio jingles. He joined the Sy Zentner Orchestra at Resorts International Casino in 1978, and for over 20 years played in Atlantic City with artists such as Frank Sinatra, Keely Smith, and Billy Daniels. But the greatest gig he ever played was in 1953 when he met trumpeter Juliet Yust. They married the next year and remained so for over 50 years. He is survived by three children and four grandchildren. Donations to the Musicians' Emergency Relief Fund (http://local802erf.org/) would be appreciated. An online memorial is available at www.savareses.net
