Savino, Anthony "Tony" Jr., - 72, of Little Egg Harbor, N.J., passed away Tuesday, February 4, 2020, at Venice Regional Bayfront Health, Venice, FL. He was born in Philadelphia, PA., residing there prior to moving to Little Egg Harbor, N.J. Tony worked for Little Egg Harbor Public Works for 30+ years, retiring as Superintendent. He was a member of St. Theresa Roman Catholic Church, Little Egg Harbor, N.J., and Masonic Lodge Tuckerton #4, and served as a Past Master. Tony was predeceased by his parents Anthony Sr. and Florence Savino, brother Butch Costello, sister Theresa Pomroy, in-laws Theodore and Madeline Chiaravallotti, and son-in-law Joseph Capriotti. He is survived by his wife Bunny Savino, daughters Alicia Savino, of Little Egg Harbor, N.J., and Renee Capriotti, of Little Egg Harbor, N.J., son Anthony III and Michelle Savino, of Hainesport, N.J., brother Jerry Savino, of Bellmawr, N.J., along with grandchildren Alexis, Alea, Brayden, Lily, and Kacie, great-grandson Jeremiah, and many nephews and nieces. Visitation will be Monday, February 10, 2020, from 2-4 PM & 7-9 PM, and Tuesday, February 11, from 9:30-10:30 AM at WOOD FUNERAL HOME, 134 EAST MAIN ST., TUCKERTON, N.J. A Mass will follow Tuesday, February 11, at 11 AM, at St. Theresa R.C. Church, 450 Radio Rd., Little Egg Harbor, N.J. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made in his name to Fox Chase Cancer Center, or CHOP, Philadelphia, PA. For condolences and more information visit www.woodfuneralhomeinc.com.
