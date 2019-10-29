Savory, Brian, - 54, of Ventnor, died on October 27 in Atlantic City. Born in Philadelphia, PA. He was a Ventnor resident for over 30 years. He worked at the Ventnor WaWa for over 15 years. Survived by his brothers Mark and Michael, sisters Paula Moffa, Beth Ann Kelly and Maureen Pace. Services were private at request of the family. Arrangements by the George H. Wimberg Funeral Home, Linwood Ventnor.
