Sawyer, George W. "G.S", - 48, of Egg Harbor City, passed away peacefully on Saturday, March 30, 2019, at his home in Ventnor. George worked for Douglas Industries in Egg Harbor City for 15 years. He was a kind hearted and loving person. George loved all sports and gambling. He loved being with his family and friends. George was always smiling, cracking jokes and was the life of the party. He is predeceased by his brother, David Sawyer. George is survived by his son, George Sawyer; parents, George and Janice Sawyer; sister, Sharon Archetto; brother-in-law and friend, Salvatore Archetto; sister, Kathie Sawyer; brother, Steven Sawyer (Kelly); nephews, Francis Martin and Justin Sawyer; niece, Morgan Sawyer; and great-nephew, Gabrielle Martin. A visitation will be held on Sunday, April 7th from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM with a service at 1:00 PM at Wimberg Funeral Home, 400 Liverpool Ave, Egg Harbor City 609-965-0357. For condolences or directions, please visit wimbergfuneralhome.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.