Sbarra (nee Mueller), Kathryn, - 92, of Egg Harbor City, passed away on Wednesday, March 20, 2019, at AtlantiCare Medical Center in Galloway Township. Born in Egg Harbor City she was a lifelong resident there. Kathryn worked for many years at Louis Cantor & Sons in Egg Harbor City. She was a member of St. Nicholas Church and the International Ladies Garment Workers Union. She enjoyed spending time with her family and friends, but her greatest joy was time spent with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her husband Sam Sbarra. She is survived by her daughter, Terri L. Cantz, two grandsons, Riky Cantz and Kyle Cantz all of Egg Harbor City, five great-grandchildren, Megan, Justin, Kyle Jr., Jadyn and Kaeden, her brother, Paul Mueller (Marian) of Collegeville, PA. She is survived by her brothers in law, sisters in law, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Funeral services and burial at Greenmount Cemetery in Hammonton were held privately at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the family for her great-grandchildren. Arrangements by the Carnesale Funeral Home in Hammonton, www.carnesalefuneralhome.com
