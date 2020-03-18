Sbrolla, Joan E., - 85, of Absecon, NJ lived until March 12, 2020. Having been the youngest in a family of 8 children, she now goes on to join the rest of her awaiting family in heaven. Joan was born in Schenectady NY to hard-working Polish immigrant parents, a fact that she was extremely proud of all of her life. She greatly enjoyed summers at her family's camp on Saratoga Lake. A love of music settled into her heart at an early age, so after high school, she went on to attend Ithaca College in NY, where she obtained her music degree and met her future husband, Philip, also a music major. After college, the two bought a home in Absecon in 1956, where they resided for the rest of their lives. Joan taught music in Atlantic City Public Schools, taught many beloved piano students over the years and was a church organist and choir director for over 40 years. Mom was in possession of a very generous heart and had a very giving nature and always loved to find the perfect gift for someone in need. She is survived by her daughter, Susan Bianchini (Dominic); her son, Stephen (Sydne); her grandchildren, Stephen (Victoria) and Katie Gerber (Tom) her great-grandchildren, Nathan, Jake, Simon, Samuel, and Synthia; and a host of nieces and nephews. Joan was predeceased by her loving husband of 55 years, Philip; her parents, Stanislaw and Zofia Gwiazdowski; her daughter, Maria; her sisters, Theodora Przastek, Jessie Wendolowski, Eugenia and Jenny Gwiazdowski, and Philomena Olechnowicz; and her brothers, Hank and Casimir Gwiazdowski. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St Elizabeth Ann Seton Church in Absecon on March 21st at 11:00 am. Visitation will be from 9:30-10:45 AM in the Church. Interment at Holy Cross Cemetery in Mays Landing. The song is ended but the melody lingers on. Arrangements have been entrusted to Wimberg Funeral Home 211 E. Great Creek Rd, Galloway NJ 609-641-0001. For condolences or directions, please visit wimbergfuneralhome.com.
To plant a tree in memory of Joan Sbrolla as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
