Scafario, Frank, - 77, of Mays Landing, NJ, and formerly of Runnemede, NJ passed away peacefully on Tuesday August 21, 2018. Born and raised in Phila. PA he graduated from South Philadelphia High School in 1959. He worked in the shipment business doing imports and exports for Morris Fredman in Phila. PA. Predeceased by his parents Frank and Mary Scafario. Surviving are his loving wife Patricia (nee Manno) and his 2 sons, Frank ( Christine ) of Hammonton, NJ and Michael ( LilyBeth ) of Mays Landing, NJ. Dear brother of Rose Little and Mary Dirito. Loving grandfather of Madison and Mia. Family and friends are invited to attend his viewing Tuesday August 28th, 11:00am-1:00pm at the Marinella Funeral Home, 102 N. Third St., Hammonton. Service will be held at 1:00pm. Burial will be at Greenmount Cemetery 124 S. First Rd., Hammonton. The family requests donations to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital 262 Danny Thomas Place Memphis, TN. 38105(www.stjude.org/donate). Please share condolences at:marinellafuneralhome.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.