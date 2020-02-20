Scaffidi, Gary J. "The Moose", - 69, of Hammonton, passed away suddenly at AtlantiCare Hospital on Feb 15th, 2020. He was born on Aug 27th, 1950 in Hammonton, NJ where he was a lifelong resident. Survived by daughters Debbie Ricca (Joe), Crystal Borgesi (Vince), siblings Anthony Scaffidi (Anita), Dominic Scaffidi (Patty), Sandy Wetherbee (Greg), grandchildren Caleb, Colin, Rocco. Predeceased by parents Anthony & Elsie Scaffidi, siblings Robert Scaffidi (Lucy), Linda Bertino (Billy), nephew Brian Wetherbee & niece Desiree Scaffidi. Gary grew up working with his father on a small family farm & later for his brother Bobby at Irrigation Unlimited. Upon Bobby's retirement, Gary became an owner of the business, installing golf course sprinkler systems. Pine Valley, Galloway National, Greate Bay, Blue Heron & Scotland Run, are some to name a few! He also installed the sprinkler system for the World Series in Williamsport, PA where the World Little League is played. Gary's love for the outdoors began at a very young age with his father & Uncle Billy. They had many traditions; rabbit hunting, fishing, trapping & annual hunting trips to Maine & PA. He acquired the nickname "The Moose" which everyone knew him by. When Gary was young, everyone would gather in the garage where Mom aka "Moe" would serve their favorite home cooked meals. This was the start of the famous "Moe's Gun Club." Here they drank lots of wine & played the game of Italian fingers. Gary was a very simple man who had the biggest heart. He was always going above & beyond for family, friends, neighbors, and even strangers. He was also the life of every party. He loved animals and especially his best friend, a cat named Gooby. In recent years, Gary focused on quality time with his grandchildren, swimming, golf cart rides & hosting his annual Easter egg hunts. He was the type of father that spent every moment that he wasn't working making memories from cherished sentimental moments that will last a lifetime. A gathering of family and friends will be held Thursday from 9:00 11:00am with a celebration of Gary's life 11:00am all at the Marinella Funeral Home 102 N. 3rd St. Hammonton, NJ. Burial will follow at Oak Grove Cemetery 500 N. White Horse Pike Hammonton, NJ. Gary, "The Moose" will never be forgotten. Donations can be made to: ASPEN, Asperger/Autism Spectrum Education Network 9 Aspen Circle Edison, NJ 08820. 732-321-0880 or https://aspennj.org/. To share condolences www.marinellafuneralhome.com.
