Scalfaro, Connie (Gram), - 93, of Margate, passed away peacefully at her home in the presence of family. She was born in Philadelphia, and was a lifelong resident of South Jersey. Connie is predeceased by her husband Virgil Sr. and son Virgil Jr.; sister Rita Cincotti and brothers Angelo, Joseph and Mario Lagana. Connie is survived by her daughter Angela Lombardi and husband John; granddaughters Nicole Fox, Linda Pecchia and husband Anthony; and five great grandchildren, Jonathan, Liam, Kylie, Viviana and Vincenzo; and her nephews Mario and Michael Lagana. She was a strong, independent, woman who raised three generations of family, sharing knowledge, heritage and love. Cooking for her family and loved ones gave Connie joy and fulfillment. Her spunkiness found its way into the hearts of all who had the pleasure of being in her presence. A viewing will be held at Holy Trinity Parish: Blessed Sacrament Church, in Margate, on August 28 from 10:00 11:00am, followed by mass at 11:00am. Interment will be private. For condolences or directions please visit ghwimberg.com
