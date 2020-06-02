Scaltrito, Angelo M., - 102, of Hammonton, NJ born April 10, 1918 passed away at age 102 on Saturday, May 30, 2020 at his home surrounded by his loving family. Angelo was born and raised in Hammonton, NJ. He enlisted in the U.S. Army and served in World War II where he received the Distinguished Unit Badge, European African Middle Eastern Service Medal, Good Conduct Medal, Purple Heart with One Oak Leaf Cluster, Chevalier of the Legion of Honor, NJ Distinguished Service Medal and the Bronze Star with One Oak Leaf Cluster. He is a member of the V.F.W. Passalaqua Post # 1026, DAV Chapter 66 and F.A. Funston American Legion Post # 186 all of Hammonton. Angelo worked for W. B. Kessler Clothing Company for over 38 years and was a member of the Amalgamated Clothing workers of America. He loved fishing and hunting and put his heart and soul into his gardening. He is predeceased by his parents Antonio and Catherine Scaltrito, his 1st wife Rose, 7 Sisters and one brother. He is survived by his wife Letteria (nee Gugliandolo), Son Anthony Scaltrito and Peggy Conway of Hammonotn, NJ, Daughter Janice Engle and her husband Robert of Vero Beach, FL and Brother Frank Scaltrito and Terri Lumsden of Palm Beach Gardens, FL. He was the loving Grandfather of Andrea Scaltrito, Carolyn Crescenzo, Michael Riley, Christopher Riley and Rachel Throckmorton. He was the Great Grandfather of Brandon and Dominic Derringer, James A. Crescenzo, Madison and Brandon Riley, Reese and Sofia Riley and Mason and Kaitlyn Throckmorton. A public drive-by visitation will be held Thursday from 9:00am 10:45am at the Marinella Funeral Home 102 N. Third Street Hammonton, NJ. As per Hammonton Police Department the traffic route will start down Orchard Street, make a left onto N. Third Street, paying your respects to Angelo in the front of the funeral home. Exit will be down N. Third Street towards St. Joseph Church. Following the public visitation, a private family service and burial will be held. A live stream of the service will be available on www.marinellafuneralhome.com. Donations to Holy Redeemer Hospice may be made in Angelo's memory to Holy Redeemer Development Office 521 Moredon Road Huntingdon Valley, PA 19006. To share condolence please visits www.marinellafuneralhome.com.
Breaking
To plant a tree in memory of Angelo Scaltrito as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Most Popular
-
LIVE UPDATES: Brigantine shuts beach for overcrowding
-
113,000 temporarily dropped from getting unemployment payments
-
‘I am afraid’: Casino workers keep heads up but still worried after two months sans jobs
-
Toll hikes start Sept. 13 on Atlantic City Expressway, parkway, turnpike
-
Atlantic City enacts 7 p.m. curfew through June 8 after looting, vandalism follow peaceful protest
Flowers & Gifts
Business
Funeral Homes
Business
Promotions
promotion
A Press series in which local notables take us on a tour of a favorite spot in their home.
promotion
Your ultimate resource guide to the science, storms and history of weather in South Jersey
Latest Local Offers
FRESHCRETE MASONRY Driveway, sidewalks, footings, foundations, stucco, dryvit. Free est. (60…
Serving Cape May & Atlantic Counties * Fully Insured * 2 BEDROOM HOME: $225. 3 BEDROOM H…
CONTESTS & EVENTS
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.