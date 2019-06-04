Scannell, Robert James (Bob), - 76, of Galloway, departed peacefully on June 1, 2019 at Atlantic City Medical Center with his loving family by his side. Bob was born and raised in the Atlantic City area and was the youngest of nine children. He was a lifelong self-employed tile contractor who proudly served his country in the US Navy. Bob is survived by his loving partner, Mary Dewechter; three children, Lisa Camp of Galloway, Robert Scannell Jr. (Amy) of Galloway, Shawn Scannell (April) of Egg Harbor Township, as well as, Adam Dewechter of Absecon, Cheryl Mitchell (Dave) of Galloway; and ex-wife Nancy Scannell. Bob is also survived by his eleven precious grandchildren, Liam, Connor, Brennan, Braeden, Maya, Kiera, Ryan, Kyle, Brad, Finley and Mariana; sister, Joan Maybin (Ralph); and brother, Jim Scannell (Jerrie). Bob was a kind, gentle, generous man who always put his family first. He was a father and grandfather who lived for his children and grandchildren. Bob enjoyed nature, gardening, bird watching, kayaking, special trips and sitting on his porch while having special conversations with his "Mary." He was extremely proud of his three children and treasured the relationships he had with each one. Bob was an ardent, lifelong supporter of all of his children's sports and activities. He was an especially avid Absegami Wrestling fan. As the ships historian for the USS Betelgeuse Reunion Association, Bob was able to reunite and renew friendships with his former shipmates. He had a passion for sailing and cherished the peace and calm while on the open waters. Bob enjoyed his music, baking and his Friday morning breakfasts with the boys. Bob will be remembered for his sweet disposition, his optimism, his blue eyes and his constant smile. Visitation will be from 5-8pm on Wednesday, June 5th at Wimberg Funeral Home, 211 E. Great Creek Road, Galloway 609-641-0001. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10am on Thursday, June 6th at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church in Absecon. Burial will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery in Mays Landing, NJ. For condolences or directions, please visit wimbergfuneralhome.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.