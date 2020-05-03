Scarano, Gloria, - 82, of Bradenton, FL, Gloria Theresa Scarano (Turchi) passed away peacefully, with her faithful caretaker Lina Denis by her side, April 25, 2020. Gloria was born August 10, 1937 to John Dominic and Mary Angela Turchi in Philadelphia, Pa., raised there, and resided in Ocean City, NJ for the majority of her years. Gloria graduated from Hallahan High School in 1955. She then trained to become a lab technician and worked at Misericordia hospital. Gloria met Joseph James Scarano, MD while he was attending medical school with her brother. They were wed for 53 years and raised their six children in Ocean City, NJ. She resided in Bradenton, FL for the past nine years; had a wonderful team of caretakers, in addition to her daughter, Karen Kolega's selfless love and care. She spent her time as a hardworking mother and homemaker and made time to volunteer for various services; the Shore Memorial Auxiliary and Colony Club. When her children were older, she opened an optical store with longtime friend Josephine Costanza. In her later years, she volunteered for Cape Atlantic Contact, making phone calls to the elderly who lived alone. Gloria was an avid cook and was well known for her fabulous "light" lunches and dinners. She enjoyed doing ceramics and various crafts, and spending time on her front porch talking with friends and neighbors. She loved spending long days at the beach with her children. Gloria's love for children was evident, she adored spending time with her grandchildren in her later years. She is survived by her children, Joseph Scarano, Jr. MD (daughter-in-law Arlene Scarano), Deborah Scarano, Gloria Scarano, Karen Kolega (her favorite son-in-law Zoran Kolega) and James Scarano (daughter-in-law Christine Scarano); grandchildren, Sophia Scarano, Giselle Scarano, Giovanni Scarano and Giordano Scarano, Gabriel Doughty, Matija Kolega, Zoran Kolega, Karah Scarano, Samuel Scarano. She is predeceased by her husband Joseph Scarano, MD, brother Joseph Turchi, MD, son John Scarano, and daughter-in-law Peachie Scarano. Funeral services will be postponed until travel restrictions are lifted. Family will reach out. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent; visit online John Scarano Memorial Scholarship Fund https://ga-ahmp.org/payment-center/ and Cape Atlantic Contact http://www.contactcapeatlantic.org/
