Scardilli, Philip, - 94, of Galloway, passed away March 3, 2020. Born in Newark, NJ, he's lived in Galloway for many years. Phil was a pharmacist, owning his own pharmacy in north Jersey for many years before relocating to Galloway Township. Once in Galloway, he began work with Atlanticare in Atlantic City and eventually moved to the Galloway campus when they opened. In his free time Phil enjoyed the beach and walking on the boardwalk, taking camping trips, doing crossword puzzles and was a fan of Jeopardy. He was a member of Absecon Presbyterian Church, former president and secretary of the Absecon Lions Club and was also a member of the Toastmasters of Egg Harbor Twp. Phil is predeceased by his first wife, Josephine and his second wife, Barbara. He's survived by his companion, Joan B. Nale; nephew, Dennis (Patti) Scardilli; his great-niece, Autumn Henson; Joan's children, Doug, Patricia, Greg and Chris; as well as his very good friends, John Seidenburg and Richard Catando. Visitation will be 10 AM to 11 AM Saturday, March 7, 2020, at Absecon Presbyterian Church, 208 New Jersey Ave., Absecon. A service will follow immediately at 11 AM. Graveside service will follow at Germania Cemetery, Galloway. In lieu of flowers, please consider contributions to Absecon Presbyterian Church at the above address. Parsels Funeral Home, Absecon, is handling arrangements. For online condolences, please visit www.parselsfh.com.
Service information
10:00AM-11:00AM
208 New Jersey Ave.
Absecon, NJ 08201
11:00AM
208 New Jersey Ave.
Absecon, NJ 08201
