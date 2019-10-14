Scaturo, Janteel "Jan", - 91, of Manahawkin, formerly of Harvey Cedars, Bloomfield, NJ and Wauchula, FL, joined our Lord God in eternal life, October 8, 2019. Jan is the widow of former Essex County Freeholder Martin G. Scaturo, mother of Joseph and Catherine Scaturo, loving grandmother and great grandmother. She was a retiree of NJ Bell. For more information, please go online to www.shinnfuneralhome.com. On October 19th, a viewing and service will be held at Shinn Funeral Home, 10 Hilliard Dr, Manahawkin, starting at 10 AM.
Breaking
Most Popular
-
New movie starring Mark Hamill to film in Cumberland County
-
Northern lights possible Saturday, Sept. 28
-
Stockton University professor removed after past allegations come to light
-
Dispatching practices contribute to Sea Isle's fire problems
-
Second teacher in state health benefits fraud case loses license
Flowers & Gifts
Business
Funeral Homes
Business
promotion
Click to submit your candidate bio and photo to be included in our upcoming General Election Voter Guide
promotion
A Press series in which local notables take us on a tour of a favorite spot in their home.
promotion
Your ultimate resource guide to the science, storms and history of weather in South Jersey
Latest Local Offers
STRICTLY CLEAN PRESSURE WASHING Softwash/Housewash, We Power Wash Year Round with Hot Water!…
ROOFING SIDING WE DO REPAIRS All Phases of Construction! Painting, Power washing, Bathroom, …
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.