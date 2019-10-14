Scaturo, Janteel "Jan", - 91, of Manahawkin, formerly of Harvey Cedars, Bloomfield, NJ and Wauchula, FL, joined our Lord God in eternal life, October 8, 2019. Jan is the widow of former Essex County Freeholder Martin G. Scaturo, mother of Joseph and Catherine Scaturo, loving grandmother and great grandmother. She was a retiree of NJ Bell. For more information, please go online to www.shinnfuneralhome.com. On October 19th, a viewing and service will be held at Shinn Funeral Home, 10 Hilliard Dr, Manahawkin, starting at 10 AM.

Tags

Load entries