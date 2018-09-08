Scavetti , Joseph A. Sr, - of Henderson, Nevada,, formerly of Sea Isle City and Ocean View, New Jersey passed away peacefully on Tuesday, September 4, 2018. He was employed for over 30 years with the City of Sea Isle. He maintained many condominiums in Sea Isle for many years during the summer months. His daughter, Lisa Cavetti, son Joseph Scavetti Jr. and Brother Pasquale Scavetti, preceded him in death. He is survived by his wife, Evelyn of Henderson, Nevada, son Julian and his wife Tara, grandsons Kamin and Trace, granddaughter Micaela O'Donnell of Schwenksville Pennsylvania, stepdaughter Tracy, grandchildren Penney, Katie and Meghan, four great grandchildren all from Henderson Nevada, many cousins and his beloved best friend, Chance. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, September 15, 2018 at 1:00 pm at the United Methodist Church in Sea Isle City.
