Schadewald, Patricia Gail "Mustang Gail", - 76, of Little Egg Harbor, passed away on Tuesday, August 14, 2018. Born in Upper Darby, PA, she lived in Sharon Hill, PA and has resided in Little Egg Harbor for the past 30 years. Gail worked as Laundry Supervisor at Linwood Convalescent Center before retiring. She was a member of Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Little Egg Harbor and she enjoyed swimming, going to the beach and the casino's and she was always ready to take a chance. She was predeceased by her brothers Norman Dolbow Jr. and Daniel Bartlett. She is survived by her loving sons Edward Wray (Barbara) of Manchaug, MA and Dean Schadewald (Christina) of Little Egg Harbor, sister Elaine Russell (Mr. Doug) of Coatesville, PA, grandchildren Colleen, Dylan, Ethan, Ryan and Christian, great-grandchildren Amilia, Noel, Brooklyn and Skylar and nieces Tammy Russell (Luke) and Holly Russell (Matt). Viewing hours will be on Monday, August 20, 2018, from 10am until the Funeral Service at 12noon at Maxwell Funeral Home 160 Mathistown Road Little Egg Harbor, NJ 08087. Burial will follow at Greenwood Cemetery, Tuckerton. In lieu of flowers please make donations to COSAC-New Jersey Center for Outreach and Services for the Autism Community at www.tricountyresourcenet.org
