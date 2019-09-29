Schaefer, Bernadette C., - 78, of Wildwood, passed away Sunday, Sept 8th, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. She was 78. She was the loving mother of the late Emil Karl Schaefer. Bernadette is survived by her beloyed husband of 56 years, Robert, and her children, Robert (Karen), Jennifer, Meg, Matthew (Laurie), Trisha Drouillard (Larry), and Amanda Finley (John). She will be sadly missed by all who loved her.

