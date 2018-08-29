Schaible, Edward J., - 87, of West Chester, PA, formerly of Rio Grande, passed away August 27th, 2018. Born in Philadelphia and formerly of Villas, Ed was an area resident for 30 years and worked with the US Postal Service. He served in the US Navy during the Korean War, and was an avid fan of the Eagles and Phillies. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus, Stella Maris Council #3546 in Erma where he was a past Grand Knight, and a member of the Moose Lodge in Erma. He is preceded in death by his first wife, Kathleen (1998). Ed is survived by his wife Theresa, step-children Charles (Ann) Gaffney, Theresa Roberts and Elaine Kirkpatrick, 14 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held 11am on Friday, August 31, 2018 at the St John Neumann Parish / St John of God Church, 680 Townbank Rd, N Cape May, NJ; friends may call one hour prior to service from 10-11am. Burial will immediately follow service at the Cape May County Veterans Cemetery, CMCH. Condolences can be shared at www.EvoyFuneralHome.com.
