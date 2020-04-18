Scharaga, Barry Randy, - 86, of Mays Landing, died from complications caused by Covid19 on April 10, 2020. He entered the path to eternal life with his wife, Helene, of 63 years, holding his hand. Barry was born to Sarah and Michael Scharaga in NYC on February 1st, 1934. A veteran of the Korean War as a member of the Navy. He is survived by his wife, three daughters (Wendy, Lori and Donna), two sons (Michael and Mark), and five grandchildren (Kyle, Meghan, Austin, Jordan and York). Barry had an esteemed 37 year career with the FAA, the majority at the Technology Center in Pomona NJ. After retirement he spent 19 years with Delta Engineering, traveling all over the world, as an Avionics inspector. He was awarded the prestigious Charles Taylor Master Mechanic Award for 50 years of service to the aviation industry. He deeply loved his family and grandchildren. He will be terribly missed by all who knew and loved him. A memorial service will be at a later announced date. (Condolences: www.boakesfuneralhome.com)

