Scharnagl, Dennis Ray, - 76, of Sea Isle City, NJ, passed away May 4, 2019. He was raised in Haddon Heights, NJ and graduated Haddon Heights High School. He would later serve in the US Air Force in Vietnam. Dennis went on to work as a plumber and pipefitter for UA Local 322. Dennis was an avid fisherman. He also loved dancing and good food, but most of all being the only Pop-Pop to his 7 beloved grandchildren. Dennis is survived by his wife of 33 years, Dale (formerly Truitt); he was a loving father to George McLaughlin, Jr., Timothy (Shirley) McLaughlin, Julia (Tom) McManus, Melissa (Jamal) Williams, and Meredith Scharnagl; survived by grandchildren: Tyler, Brittany, Rebecca, Chloe, Mia, Aubrey, and Shannon; and great grandchildren, Norah and Nova. He is predeceased by his parents, Daniel and Viola Scharnagl. Funeral services will be Thursday, May 9, 2019 at Radzieta Funeral Home, 9 Hand Ave., Cape May Court House, NJ 08210. Viewing will be from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Service will follow at 11:30 a.m. Interment will be at Cape May County Veterans Cemetery. Condolences at www.radzieta.com
