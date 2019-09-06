Schaufler, Mary Elizabeth, - 88, of Absecon, and Mays Landing. Mary passed away on September 2, 2019. Mary leaves her loving family who each brought her great joy and comfort. All services are private. The family has entrusted Avalon Life Celebration Center & Cremation Services, 691 College Hwy., Southwick, MA with arrangements. To express condolences to the family please visit Mary's memorial page at www.avaloncelebrations.com

