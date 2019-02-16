Schaut, Norman Faust, - 86, of Linwood, NJ, advertising man and legendary antique show promoter, passed away peacefully at his home with his devoted wife and son at his side on February 11, 2019. The son of George Gustavus Schaut and Anna May Faust Schaut, Norman was born and raised in Philadelphia, where he attended Penn Charter High School and later the University of Pennsylvania, where he earned a degree in journalism. Over his long career, Norman drew upon his many creative and entrepreneurial talents in marketing and promotions. He traced his earliest passion for marketeering to his grandparents' store on the Ocean City boardwalk, where as a young boy he delightedly sold disappearing coin magic tricks to tourists. His talents led him to spend his college summers working for the traveling Ringling Brothers and Barnum & Bailey Circus in the early 1950s. Later in life, Norman would reflect on those days with the circus as some of the most interesting and rewarding of his life. After college, he launched a successful career in advertising with the New York City firm Benton & Bowles, where he oversaw the development and production of many recognizable brand name marketing campaigns. After many years in the industry, he struck out on his own and became a serial entrepreneur, creating companies that reflected his personal interests and passions. Drawing on his love of antiques and collectibles, he went on to develop and promote the well-regarded Atlantique City Antiques Show, New Jersey's largest, and longest-running, indoor antiques show. Norman and JoAnne, his beloved wife of 25 years, were very active in local charitable organizations. Together, they produced the Ocean City Arts & Crafts Show, which brought crafters from all over the United States to the town to sell beautiful, authentic products with the goal of raising funds for local charities and benefit groups such as the Ocean City Food Cupboard and the Atlantic City Rescue Mission. Strong supporters of local and regional arts and entertainment, they were involved in the Miss New Jersey Pageant, the Ocean City Music Pier and the Ocean City Pops. Norman is survived by JoAnne; his children Julie Schaut and Gary Schaut; Julie's children Anna, Blake and Cole; and his stepdaughters Jennifer Daniel (and her children Alden, Alexander and Claire) and Beth Wray (and her children Victoria and Erica). His Funeral Service will be offered Tuesday, February 19th at 11 o'clock from St. Peter's United Methodist Church, 8th Street at Central Avenue, Ocean City, NJ where friends may call from ten o'clock until the time of service. Burial will follow in Seaside Cemetery, Palermo, NJ. In lieu of flowers, the family thanks friends to consider making a donation to Holy Redeemer Home Care and Hospice Service of EHT or the Humane Society of Ocean City. For condolences to the family, visit www.godfreyfuneralhome.com.
