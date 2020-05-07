Scheerle, Melisa A., - 42, of Galloway, NJ passed away from a long illness at home on May 3, 2020. Melisa was born April 30, 1978 in Somers Point, NJ. Melisa loved the Beatles, watching Harry Potter and had a special place in her heart for all living animals. Melisa leaves behind her loving parents, Diane Conover Scheerle, and Charles F. Scheerle of Columbus, O.H.; grandmother Dorothy E. Conover; brother Chuck Scheerle; relatives Lianna Sanford, Lilliana Roe, Liam Roe; several Aunts and Uncles, and many cousins. She was predeceased by her Grandparents Clarence Moose Conover, Margaret O. Scheerle, Charles F. Scheerle Sr., great grand mom Margaret Schooley Ford. In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to your local Animal Shelter in Melisa's name, or donations to Galloway Ambulance Squad, 311 Carton Ave, Pomona, NJ 08240. Arrangements entrusted to and condolences can be left for the family at www.Adams-Perfect.com
