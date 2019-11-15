SCHEIN, ELIZABETH "BETSY" (WILLIAMS), - 55, of Saint Cloud, Florida, passed away on October 28, 2019, in Florida. She was born November 30, 1963, in Somers Point, New Jersey. Betsy grew up in Ocean City, New Jersey and graduated from Holy Spirit High School. For over 30 years Betsy was a valued team member at Super Fresh in Ocean City. She and her husband Ken relocated to Florida in 2015. She considered her co-workers her second family. Betsy was well known for her exquisite craftsmanship of knitting, cross stitch, and most recently, crocheting. She enjoyed sharing her handmade gifts with family and friends. She expanded her outreach through a successful business on Etsy sending her creations around the world. Disney was her "couples" spot. You would find her "Soaring" in Epcot. Above everything else, Betsy valued and loved her family. Whether it was a pool day, cards around the kitchen table, board games, traveling, or helping to make a new house a true home, family was important. Ultimately, a day floating on the lake on her pontoon boat with hubby was best. Betsy was predeceased by her parents Franklin and Patricia Williams, sister Kathy Edwards, Nephew Robert Marshall, and brother-in-law Ken Marshall. She is survived by her loving husband Ken Schein, her three children Liz (Ken) Kaus, Annie and Joel, her grandson Blaise "Fireball" Kaus, brothers and sisters Franklin Williams Jr., Patty Marshall, Peggy (Tom) Van Horn, Paul (Debbie) Williams, Mark (Jennifer) Williams, brother-in-law Kenny Edwards, sister-in-law Wendi (Jeff) Weingartner, mother-in-law Ilene Schein as well as 9 nieces and nephews and 20 great-nieces and nephews. A CELEBRATION OF LIFE event will take place on December 15, 2019, at the Village Grande Clubhouse, 1 Village Grande Road, Egg Harbor Township, New Jersey 08234. Celebration from 11 A.M. until 3 P.M with a service at 11:30 A.M.
