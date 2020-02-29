Schellhas, Dorothy F., - 100, of Delran, passed away on Thursday, February 27, 2020, in Laurel Brook Rehabilitation & Health Center. Born in Folsom she was a lifelong area resident. She formerly worked for Fralinger's and Whitehall Laboratories. Mrs. Schellhas was the organist at St. James Lutheran Church in Folsom for many years, she also played for the Reformation Lutheran Church in Absecon. Her family was everything to her, they were her greatest joy. She is survived by her loving children, Shirley Goodman (William), Frances Cicali (Dominic), Elizabeth Ann Chamberlain, Earl Schellhas (Emily); Ronald Schellhas; one sister, Lorraine Smith, 14 grandchildren, 36 great grandchildren, 5 great-great grandchildren. Funeral Services will be held, Tuesday, March 3, 2020, 12:00 pm at the Carnesale Funeral Home, 202 S. Third St., Hammonton where viewings will be held Monday, March 2, 2020, 7:00 pm - 9:00 pm and again on Tuesday 11:00 am - 12:00 pm. Burial will be in St. James Lutheran Church Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the St. James Church, Mays Landing Rd Folsom, NJ 08037 or to the Sacred Heart Church Sponsorship Program, 1739 Ferry Ave., Camden, NJ 08104.(www.carnesalefuneralhome.com).

To plant a tree in memory of Dorothy Schellhas as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load entries