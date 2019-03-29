Schellhas, Russell G.W., - 89, of Folsom, NJ passed away on Wednesday, March 27, 2019, at AtlantiCare Medical Center in Galloway Township. Born on October 29,1929, in Folsom he was a lifelong resident there. Mr. Schellhas was a U.S. Army Veteran of the Korean War. He worked as a Union Carpenter for the Carpenter's Union Local No. 393 of Camden. He enjoyed hunting and fishing and he was a member of the Folsom Hunting Club and the Hit or Miss Hunting Club.He is survived by his wife, Augusta (Kalwite) Schellhas, three children, Russell Schellhas, Bonnie Troemel, and Karen (Rob) Deuel , six grandchildren, Melanie Morlack, Jennifer (Josh) Robell, Tyler Schellhas, Rachel (Bill) Fifer, Sarah (Neil) Campbell, Jason (Sara) Kaczmarski, six great grandchildren, and one brother, Edward (Dorcas) Schellhas. A viewing will be held on Sunday, March 31, 2019, from 7:00 PM - 9:00 PM and Monday, April 1, 2019, from 9:30 AM - 10:30 AM at the Carnesale Funeral Home, 202 S. Third Street in Hammonton. Funeral services will be held on Monday at 11:00 AM at St. James Lutheran Church 1341 Mays Landing Road in Folsom. Burial will follow at St. James Lutheran Church Cemetery. www.carnesalefuneralhome.com.
